VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Hanson P.Geo to the position of Vice President - Exploration and Director.

Clinton Barr will be leaving the Company to focus his efforts on his other business endeavours. The board would like to thank Mr. Barr for his past service.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Alset Energy said: "I've had the opportunity to work with Ms. Hanson in the past and have come to recognize that she has many skills in geology. One is in compiling data and maintaining a geological information system. Her knowledge of sedimentary environments will be particularly useful to the Company.

Recently I had a chance to visit our lithium projects near Zacatecas, Mexico. This has given me an excellent perspective regarding the scope of our salars and their associated infrastructures. All of the salars have roads and power adjacent to the projects.

Additionally, during my recent visit we had a chance to meet with our partner's geologist, Jose Parga. Mr. Parga, a resident of Zacatecas, is a well-known geologist throughout Mexico having had a long career with the Geological Survey of Mexico. He has decades of experience in exploring for and the testing of salars for the Geological Survey and with private explorers. He has a wealth of accumulated knowledge and data concerning the historical exploration of our salars that will give Ms. Hanson an excellent head start in understanding our compelling lithium projects. The extensive database of past work that has been compiled will be of significant help in guiding our future exploration and development efforts."

About Emily Hanson

Emily Hanson graduated with a BSc in Earth and Ocean Sciences from the University of British Columbia in 2004, followed by an MSc in Economic Geology from Rhodes University, South Africa in 2006. Her master's dissertation was a DeBeers funded project which utilized principles of sedimentology and erosion to re-model South African kimberlite diatremes. Miss Hanson began her career as a consultant sedimentologist for DeBeers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Later moving onto diamond projects in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, and various gold projects in British Columbia. She additionally worked with a uranium services company contracting out to companies throughout the world on green field exploration projects. Throughout her career she has utilized GIS in her work as an exploration geologist and most recently in applications related to the oil and gas industry.

About Alset Energy (ION.V)

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO

