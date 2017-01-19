MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 --Lans Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: LAHO), in collaboration with ShopGuarantee, LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of Guarantee Gateway. ShopGuarantee, LLC offers branded or un-branded direct marketing, affiliate marketers, and e-commerce merchants the ability to offer brand confidence and trust that customers are looking for. ShopGuarantee™ offers today's consumer peace of mind and confidence with their 100% Satisfaction Guarantee policy. ShopGuarantee is improving their offerings by aligning their current suite of services including FreshGuarantee, TripGuarantee, CyberGuarantee, ShipGuarantee, and ShopGuarantee with Lans Holdings' services, which combined provide additional tools including integrations to fraud filters and tools provided by PayCertify to ensure consumers are fully protected.

How will this collaboration work together to protect consumers and ensure trust?

The bundled PayCertify tools provide an option for the merchant to take advantage of reliable detection of online fraud by allowing merchants to conduct a thorough check of the buyer before a card is processed. If the transaction passes the checkpoints provided by the bundled PayCertify tools, an authorization occurs allowing the transaction to be authenticated. Once authenticated, the transaction is guaranteed and the charges will be processed.

How does ShopGuarantee align with Lans Holdings?

Fraud has increased 215% from last year alone. Combining PayCertify with the ShopGuarantee's suite of products is expected to mitigate the consumers' risk and restores trust.

ShopGuarantee protects today's online consumer with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on tangible products. This policy is expected to change how consumers shop online and how merchants help to increase brand confidence and shoppers' peace of mind with an agnostic guarantee.

FreshGuarantee protects perishable purchases while in-transit to ensure fresh products arrive at the consumers' door steps or they receive their money back.

TripGuarantee ensures that flights, hotels, rental cars are protected from the unknowns of travel that seem to be more than often par for the course.

CyberGuarantee protects consumers that purchase digital products or services online. The policy protects the consumer while online from viruses, Malware, Adware, Trojans, etc., as well as ensures that the merchant honors their Terms of Service.

ShipGuarantee protects purchases while in-transit and ensures what customers buy online arrives at their doors intact and valid.

"ShopGuarantee is solving a problem many on-line merchants face by building consumer confidence, reducing checkout page abandonment, refunds and chargebacks that cause lost revenue. ShopGuarantee was launched to increase online sales, help prevent buyers-remorse and add more peace of mind for today's consumer," said Bryan Derbyshire, CEO of ShopGuarantee. "ShopGuarantee's Payment Gateway is also both bank and payment processor agnostic, which provides a single integration point for website developers, on-line merchants, shopping cart providers and affiliate marketing companies." Bryan further stated, "We are excited to team-up with the folks at Lans Holdings to develop and distribute ShopGuarantee's Omni-Channel Gateway and collaborate in expanding ShopGuarantee's strategic sales and distribution initiatives."

- Bryan Derbyshire - CEO of ShopGuarantee, LLC

"Lans Holdings believes the future of eCommerce continues to be fundamentally tied to consumer confidence. Rapid growth in Mobile and On-Line purchasing will continue by adding convenience, security and services like ShopGuarantee. ShopGuarantee increases customer retention, repeat spending, and brand building for merchants who want to guarantee that their customers will get what they paid for. Lans Holdings' resellers and customers are excited to market ShopGuarantee's value-add services to financial institutions, online merchants, processors, and software developers. Simply put, no other company offers a better purchase guarantee service than ShopGuarantee."

- Anthony Ribas - President of Lans Holdings Inc.

About Lans Holdings Inc.

Lans Holdings provides secure payment solutions. The Company makes it easy for sellers to start selling, and buyers to buy with confidence. The Company solutions are used to enable businesses to process payments more efficiently whether online or in a retail store front. The Company provides white label solutions for payment service providers to enable business to consumer and business to business payments through physical POS, mobile devices, online and software integrations. Lans Holdings is focused to provide emerging payment solutions that motivate and reward our clients for adopting more secure payment systems in their businesses.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.LansHoldings.com

Forward Looking Statements

