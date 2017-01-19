Allisat is tasked with global expansion of Unbabel's enterprise platform which enables scalable translations between companies and customers using proprietary artificial intelligence tech and a global community of mobile linguists

Unbabel Inc. (www.unbabel.com), a Notion Capital, Caixa Capital, Y Combinator Google Ventures backed startup that removes language barriers between companies and their customers through a mix of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and crowdsourced human translations, is announcing the appointment of Wolfgang Allisat as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are thrilled Wolf is joining our leadership team to head up Unbabel's growth and expansion strategy," said Vasco Pedro, Founder CEO of Unbabel. "Having recently closed our Series A round, we are eager to invest in Unbabel's long-term growth. Wolf has demonstrated time and again that he is an expert in building high performance teams in hyper-growth tech companies."

Allisat is tasked with expanding Unbabel's footprint with international businesses, building upon its success with customers like Pinterest, Skyscanner, Under Armour, Trello and Oculus VR.

"I am very excited to be joining the Unbabel team," said Allisat. "In a globalized economy, the last great barrier to success is one of language. English may be the lingua franca of multinational companies, but this is not the case for their customers, who expect to interact in their own language at every touchpoint. By enabling seamless communication in the customers' native languages, Unbabel unleashes incredible value for companies, opening up new markets and greater loyalty across borders."

Mr. Allisat is an executive with a strong history of success growing companies through key phases in their evolutions from industry pioneers to becoming the global standard in their industries. Allisat most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for European tech startups Teralytics and TagMan.

Prior to that as Executive Vice President at Nasdaq-listed ComScore, Allisat held global responsibility for the international expansion and revenue strategy. Before that, Allisat served as Vice President General Manager, EMEA at Omniture where he oversaw the European expansion of Omniture's technology platform from the ground up as the first international employee, growing the European business to more than 1,100 customers, $100 million revenue and 200 employees which culminated in a successful IPO and sale to Adobe for US$1.8 billion.

About Unbabel:

Unbabel is accelerating the shift towards a world without language barriers by enabling trustworthy, seamless and scalable translations between companies and their customers. International businesses trust Unbabel's enterprise platform to open up and grow new markets by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and a global community of mobile linguists. Backed by Notion Capital, Google Ventures, Caixa Capital and Y Combinator, the company was founded in August 2013, and has offices in San Francisco, Barcelona, Lisbon, Singapore, and London.

