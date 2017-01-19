Food Storage Containers Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.72% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast global food storage containers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021. The Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.

The global food storage containers market analyst says consumers prefer containers that are environment-friendly and sustainable. Vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to develop containers that are recyclable and resistant to friction, moisture, and heat. The manufacturers are focusing on the innovative technology so that they can provide versatile material that is durable, eco-friendly, and temperature resistant. It can be used as an insulated storage container, and is beneficial for different types of end-users. However, the growing prominence of sustainable food storage containers, along with strict environmental regulations will limit the potential for conventional foamed plastic protective food storage containers to some extent especially in developed countries.

The following companies are the key players in the global food storage containers market: Cambro, Carlisle, Newell Brands, and Vollrath. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Addis, AJ Stuart, Anchor Hocking, and Araven.

According to the food storage containers market report, cooked meat needs to be stored in a well-sealed container before refrigeration so that it does not absorb any odor. Most end-users prefer storing in a glass container as they are stain resistant and are hygienic. The glass food storage container also ensures that the flavor of the food does not linger the container. On the other hand, the stain shield container also resists stains and odors. If we focus on certain food items especially those with the tomato base that leaves a stain on the plastic, whereas in case of garlic it leaves a lingering odor, many of the end-users prefer to have glass food storage containers as it avoids the potentially harmful effects and short-term durability of the plastic food storage containers.

The increasing demand for more sophisticated design will drive the growth prospects for the global food storage containers market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for sophisticated design and efficient products is to offer end-users with a range of food storage containers that are efficient and require very less maintenance.

