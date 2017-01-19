Rick Meyer Appointed to Head up North American Expansion for Centiro

BORÅS, Sweden, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Centiro, the leading innovator in cloud-based delivery management, has appointed Rick Meyer to Vice President of Sales and Operations, North America, to help retailers, brands, manufacturers, and logistics providers connect their supply chain and distribution networks in the cloud to drive innovation, improve visibility, and reduce costs in the field of e-commerce, omnichannel, and final-mile.

"We continue to thrive in critical markets where digitization and revamping of supply chains from the demands of the new consumer continue to drive change and investment in delivery management," says Niklas Hedin, CEO of Centiro. "Rick joins a strong team tasked to contribute to the innovation and success of our customers in North America. He brings senior experience and capability in collaborative supply chain platforms. Rick is tasked to continue to build out our organization and expand our service and capability with a North American focus."

Frank Bakker, SVP Global Sales, commented: "The appointment of Rick is a strategic move and we are very excited about Rick's plans for accelerating our efforts in North America. He is a driven professional and capable of building sales teams and international channels. Rick's knowledge of the industry and proven ability to attract, develop, and motivate great talent will be crucial securing our customer success while managing our high growth."

Rick Meyer brings more than 20 years of international supply chain expertise to Centiro. He spent the last nine years building out Amber Road's EMEA operations where he founded and led numerous teams within the sales and marketing organization. Prior to Amber Road, Rick spent seven years at i2 (now JDA) in various sales roles across the US and Europe. His leadership and ability to develop strong customer relations as well as his deep focus on customer satisfaction has led to many successful engagements with some of the world's most notable companies, such as Adidas, Siemens, Arcadia, TNT, ABB, The Gap, and USPS.

Rick and his family have relocated to the US where he will further expand Centiro's presence in North America from its US headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Centiro

Centiro is the leading innovator in cloud-based delivery management and logistics collaboration for e-commerce, omnichannel, and final-mile.Centiro's products empower companies and finer supply chains in over 125 countries. The company has won several awards and accolades over the years and is ranked as one of the best places to work in Europe by Great Place to Work®. For further information, please visit http://www.centiro.com.

