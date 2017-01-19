PedalSure Announces Sponsorship as Official Bicycle Insurance Partner of The Marie Curie Etape Caledonia 2017

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PedalSure is pleased to be the Official Bicycle Insurance partner of The Marie Curie Etape Caledonia 2017. (SUNDAY 21ST MAY 2017 - PITLOCHRY, SCOTLAND) http://www.etapecaledonia.co.uk

As the most picturesque, closed road sportive in the UK, The Marie Curie Etape Caledonia offers much more than its breath-taking scenery. A tough contest for elites and beginners alike The Marie Curie Etape Caledonia 2017, 81m course offers 1196m of ascent across the stunning setting that is the Scottish Highlands.

The ride begins and concludes in Pitlochry,featuring steep climbs, rolling hills and forest-lined roads. Once you have set off from a buzzing Pitlochry and taken in the breath taking views of Loch Rannoch and Loch Tummel, your legs will be readily prepared for the steep climb of Schiehallion. You'll then be rewarded with exhilarating views of the Scottish Highlands, which will inspire you as you glide through tree-lined closed roads.

PedalSure CEO, Philip Lochner, commented, "Sportive's are a celebration of our sport and PedalSure are proud to be associated with such a spectacular, challenging and picturesque event."

IMG Mass Participation Commercial Director, Alex Ward commented, "We are delighted to welcome PedalSure to our roster of Marie Curie Etape Caledonia sponsors. When it comes to cycle insurance PedalSure lead the way, we look forward to introducing them to our participants at the most picturesque, closed road sportive in the UK"

Footnote:

PedalSure provides specialist cycling insurance for You and Your Bike. Basic cover is for Theft & Accidental Damage. Options include; up to £150k Personal Accident, up to £2m Personal Liability, 30/60 Days Overseas Cover (including Air-Transit and Bike Box), Dental, Physio and Competition use with Sportive as Standard.

