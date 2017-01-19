Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics and Others

The global anti-obesity drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 38.7% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2016 to 2027. The market is estimated at $1,058 million in 2016, $3,513 million in 2021, and $24,063 million in 2027.

Report Scope

•Global Anti-Obesity Drugs market forecastsfrom 2017-2027

• Anti-Obesity DrugsNational market forecastsfrom 2017-2027, covering:

- United States

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Russia

- RoW

• Anti-Obesity Drugs submarket forecasts from 2017-2027, byMechanisms of Action:

- Incretin mimetics/GLP-1 agonists

- SNDRIs

- Lipase inhibitors

- Serotonin receptor agonists

- Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists

- Sympathomimetics

- Others

• Anti-Obesity Drugssubmarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, byDuration of Therapy:

- Short-term Drugs

- Long-term Drugs

• Anti-Obesity Drugssubmarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, segmented byInnovator vs Generic Drugs

• Anti-Obesity Drugssubmarket forecastsfrom 2017-2027, segmented byPrescription vs OTC Drugs

• Analysis of thekey factors driving and restraining the growthof the anti-obesity drugs market from 2017-2027

•Pricing and Reimbursementoverview of the anti-obesity drugs market

• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the anti-obesity drugs market.

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned

ADial Pharmaceuticals

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Biophytis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Therapeutics

Diasome

Eisai

EMEA

Empros Pharma

FDA

GenePreDiT

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hanmi

Ildong Pharmaceuticals

Intarcia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

KT&G Life Sciences

Kwang Dong

Medivation

Medlab Clinical

Neothetics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

OPKO Health

Orexigen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Saniona

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Takeda

Teva

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Virtici

Vivus

Xenetic Biosciences

Zafgen

