CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVT) (the "Company"), an intellectual property licensing and innovation company, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on March 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Company's headquarters at 900 E. Hamilton Avenue, Suite 180, Campbell, California 95008 (the "Special Meeting"). Stockholders as of January 11, 2017, will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting include:

The approval of the assignment of the Company's current patent portfolio, as contemplated under the Restructuring Agreement dated, December 22, 2016, by and between the Company and its subsidiaries, and Fortress Investment Group (through its affiliates DBD Credit Funding LLC and CF DB EZ LLC), to a newly created special purpose entity as described in the Restructuring Agreement.

An amendment to Article IV of the Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to (i) allow the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), if they deem necessary, to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's capital stock at a ratio of between one-for-two and one-for-five, with such ratio to be determined at the sole discretion of the Board and (ii) reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's capital stock in a corresponding proportion.

The approval, for purposes of complying with applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules, of the potential issuance of more than 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock pursuant to the Company's financing in July 2016.

The definitive proxy statement and other materials regarding the Special Meeting can be found at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.inventergy.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Inventergy Global, Inc.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders and small companies. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit www.inventergy.com.

Additional Information About the Transactions and Disclaimer

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transactions. In connection with the proposed transactions, the Company has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a definitive proxy statement. Investors and security holders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement, together with all other relevant documents filed with the SEC, because they will contain important information about the proposed transactions. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the documents (once available) free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, or for free from the Company by contacting the Secretary, Inventergy Global, Inc., 900 E. Hamilton Avenue, Suite #180, Campbell, CA, telephone: (408) 389-3510.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers and certain employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of the Company's common stock with respect to the proposed transactions listed above. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on January 18, 2017, which can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, or from the Company using the contact information above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts and projections with respect to future performance and events, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent and belief or current expectations of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective management teams. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek" and similar expressions and include any projections or estimates set forth herein. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.