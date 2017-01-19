VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rafael Ovallos to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Mr. Ovallos has over 25 years of experience in the venture capital and Mining sector with involvement in projects located in South America with emphasis in Columbia, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Argentina. Rafael, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Columbian Golds Company, a Columbian gold producer for over 45 years, has been active in the mining arena with his family, especially in Columbia for over two generations. He has an in-depth knowledge of the mining industry, the political and regulatory environment within this industry throughout the Central and South American region.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Mr. Rafael Ovallos to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Having had the pleasure of knowing Rafael for a few years, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward, together with the Company's existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Stephen Leahy, Mr. Joe Piekenbrock, and Mr. Andrew Bowering to build shareholder value for all shareholders," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

