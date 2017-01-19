Smart Communications, the leader in cloud-enabled enterprise customer communications management,today announced the appointment of global marketing expert Leigh Segall as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Heading up the Smart Communications' marketing team, the former InnerWorkings CMO is charged with overseeing the planning, development and execution of the organization's strategic marketing program. Leigh's role will be instrumental in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets, and broadening its global industry reach.

With over 12 years' experience across leading marketing, technology and software businesses, Leigh has extensive expertise in marketing complex software solutions to improve productivity and effectiveness, as well as supporting sales teams to exceed both growth and revenue targets.

Prior to joining Smart Communications, Leigh held the position of CMO at InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK), a global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 500 companies. Previously, Leigh was Vice President, Marketing at Leapfrog Online, Principal at Accelerated Marketing Strategies, and CMO at SAVO, the leading provider of Sales Enablement solutions, where she built and oversaw its consulting practice.

George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications, said: "Leigh's appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry. As we begin our first year as an independent company, we are poised for unparalleled growth and innovation. Leigh's vision and in-depth understanding of the enterprise marketing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to define and lead the next generation of cloud-enabled customer communications management."

Added Segall: "Driving business value through real-time, relevant conversations between companies and customers has never been more challenging due to the complexity and volume of channels, content, and touchpoints inside today's enterprise organizations. I'm excited to join George and the Smart Communications team as we deliver the industry-leading solution to this growing challenge."

