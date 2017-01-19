Cancer Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2014-2022: Omics Accounted for More Than Half of the $6.5 Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer Biomarkers Market Report, forecasts that the global market is projected to reach $15,737 million by 2022 from $6,521 in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2016 to 2022.

Omic technologies segment accounted for more than half of the revenue share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific together accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015.



The market for cancer biomarkers is primarily driven by rise in prevalence of cancer cases, growing importance of biological & targeted drug therapies, technological advancements, and accuracy & reliability of cancer biomarkers for cancer detection. Moreover, rise in investments from government, public & private sector for biomarker research and technological advancements for cancer diagnostics have a positive impact on the market. However, high cost of drug development, threat of failure, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies could restrain the market. Yet, the impact of these limitations is anticipated to reduce due to substantial surge in cancer diagnosis as well as increased focus towards advanced treatment protocols.



In terms of applications, diagnostics accounted for major share of the global cancer biomarkers market in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 14%.



In terms of profiling technology, omic technology is the most popular and conventional method for biomarker detection and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12%. However, immunoassays segment is anticipated to experience higher adoption rate, majorly due to the increase in use of flow cytometry, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.



In the year 2015, genetic biomarkers accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The use of genetic biomarkers for detecting gene mutations and gene expressions is expected to drive the growth of the biomolecule. However, use of glyco biomarkers due to better identification of cancerous gene is further expected to increase the segment growth which is expected to grow by 14% during the forecast period.



Key Findings of the Cancer Biomarkers Market:



Immunoassays are projected to be the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Omic technologies is anticipated to be the highest revenue generating segment followed by imaging technologies during 20162022.

In the year 2015, genetic biomarkers was the leading segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13%.

