Big Data to Transform Healthcare and Pharma Commercial Strategy - The Views of Major Organizations Within the Industry on Big Data, and Assess Real-World Case Studies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Big Data: Embracing Data to Transform Healthcare and Pharma Commercial Strategy - Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2016" report to their offering.

Our latest report,"" Big Data: Embracing Data to Transform Healthcare and Pharma Commercial Strategy Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2016"" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Big Data landscape.



The report features an overview of Big Data and its place within healthcare. It examines the factors driving and necessitating the use of the technology within this industry, and provides detailed examples of how different Big Data sources and analytics techniques could be used to provide direct benefits to pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions and patients.



There is also an analysis of the main challenges surrounding the technology, as well as detailed real-world case studies of how major companies already implement Big Data and deal with some of the challenges. Finally, based upon the totality of our survey results and research, strategic recommendations and guidelines are provided for the effective implementation of Big Data within healthcare.



The results of our latest industry survey provide insightful analyses from different expert panels, including those that already use Big Data and those that do not, key regional markets, and respondents from within the pharmaceutical industry and those from the wider healthcare industry. The survey examined key issues, such the areas where organizations are currently utilizing Big Data, where they believe it can have the most impact, the main barriers to use and driving factors, likelihood of increasing investment within the next five years, and overall stance on the use of the technology within healthcare.



We conducted extensive research in order to provide a comprehensive view of Big Data for healthcare landscape. This new report adds to our unique portfolio of trusted industry analyses that enable our clients to assess the most promising areas in the market and exploit key business opportunities.



This report will allow you to:



- Gain insightful analyses and comprehensive understanding of Big Data in healthcare

- Understand the key drivers necessitating the use of Big Data and the main barriers to implementation

- Understand the views of 73 organizations within the industry on Big Data, and assess real-world case studies

- Assess the most relevant uses of Big Data within your company, and effective ways of implementing Big Data strategies



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Big Data Overview



3 Drivers of Big Data in Healthcare



4 Commercial Implications of Big Data in Healthcare



5 Challenges Associated with Big Data in Healthcare



6 Big Data in Practice: Real-World Case Studies and Technical Details



7 Strategic Considerations for Effective Implementation of Big Data in Healthcare



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- Allergan

- AstraZeneca

- Medtronic

- Novartis

- Novo Nordisk

- Pfizer

- Roche

- Sanofi

- Teva



