Research and Markets - Global Fuel Cell Market for CHP Applications Growth of 24.96%, 2016-2020 with ACAL Energy, Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy & Viessmann Leading the Way

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fuel Cell Market for CHP Applications 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global fuel cell market for CHP applications to grow at a CAGR of 24.96% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Fuel Cell Market for CHP Applications 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increase in R&D investments and activities. Companies are making huge investments in R&D in the fuel cell industry. Many universities and governmental organizations are engaged in research and demonstration projects of new technologies in the industry.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increasing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies. Thermal power plants produce excess heat, and this waste heat is usually released into the atmosphere through cooling towers and other means, which results in lower power generation efficiency. In the US, the efficiency of electricity generation has remained stagnant at about 35% since the 1960s, with the total amount of heat wasted in this process being more than Japan's overall power generation. The growing demand for electricity and the consciousness toward using cleaner energy sources are driving the need for CHP, where the waste heat is captured to either produce heat for industries and businesses or to power turbines to generate more electricity.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is competition from alternative technologies. FC-CHP is a highly competitive market with many manufacturers, both local and international, facing stiff competition from not only other fuel cell manufacturers but also from alternative technologies such as steam turbines, gas/micro turbines. These technologies have already established themselves, making it a challenge for FC-CHP to gain wider acceptance

Key vendors



ACAL Energy

Bloom Energy

FuelCell Energy

Viessmann



Other prominent vendors



Aisin Seiki

Baxi



Ceres Power

Doosan Fuel Cell

Elcore

ENEOS Celltech



EnerFuel

Haldor Topsoee

HEXIS

Kyocera

Panasonic

SOLIDpower

Toshiba

Vaillant



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



