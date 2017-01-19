sprite-preloader
19.01.2017 | 15:11
Orphan Diseases Pipeline Database 2017: Track Competition, Identify Partners & Evaluate Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Orphan Diseases Pipeline Database - 2017" drug pipelines to their offering.

Orphan Diseases Pipeline Highlights Database - 2017, provides most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Orphan Diseases Drug market. It covers emerging therapies for Orphan Diseases in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. The pipeline data is presented in an excel dashboard with filtering options.
The pipeline data presented in this database helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.

By Indication:
The database presents pipeline by Orphan Diseases indications.

By Clinical Trial Stages:
The database provides Orphan Diseases pipeline products by clinical trial stages including both early and late stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.

By Drug Mechanism Classes:
The database provides Orphan Diseases pipeline products by their dominant drug mechanism class. This helps executives categorize products based on their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of compounds.

By Company:
The database provides Orphan Diseases pipeline products by the company.

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5bf8d/orphan_diseases

