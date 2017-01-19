Research and Markets - Global Optical Imaging Market Growth of 8.22%, 2017-2021, with St. Jude Medical, ZEISS, TOPCON & Leica Microsystems Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global optical imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of optical imaging products.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing market penetration of digital technologies. The use of laser technology in the field of medical science is a boon. The laser technology has a wide range of applications including optical imaging, medical imaging, and microscopy. The healthcare sector is undergoing a transition across the world with the system integration for efficient diagnosis and data management. The market penetration of digital technologies in the optical imaging and medical imaging is a potent driver of the market growth. The optics and photonics technology are integrated for the development of optical imaging systems in order to increase the process efficiency. The radiation free OCT technology is used for dental diagnosis and treatment. The Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) technology is used for capturing images as a part of digital technology in the medical imaging process. The real-time screening is one of the lucrative techniques available for the ease of patient and physician in the screening of diseases such as cancer and molecular disorder.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is stringent regulatory challenges in drug discovery applications. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries use optical imaging for various drug discovery applications. The drug discovery is one of the essential components in the development of medicine. The stringent regulatory challenge in the drug discovery applications acts as a constraint on the market growth. With the transition phase in healthcare sector toward digitalization, the regulatory approval process is expected to become stringent to maintain patient safety. The development in the field of medical imaging with 3D printing and laser technologies makes it difficult for the drug discovery to penetrate the market further. The drug discovery is one of the key features in pharmaceutical and research laboratories. Due to huge investment and R&D carried out in the drug discovery area, there are stringent regulatory challenges faced by the industries for approval of products.

Key Vendors:



St. Jude Medical

ZEISS

TOPCON

Leica Microsystems



Other Prominent Vendors:



Bruker

Canon

Edmund Optics

Electro-Optical Imaging

Headwall Photonics

Medtronic

Michelson Diagnostics

Miltenyi Biotec

NinePoint Medical

OPTICAL IMAGING

PANalytical

Raytheon

Others.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by technique



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor analysis



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wwwsd/global_optical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716