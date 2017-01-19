sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,02 Euro		-0,009
-31,03 %
WKN: A0JMMZ ISIN: AU000000AEE7 Ticker-Symbol: VU1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AURA ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURA ENERGY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
19.01.2017 | 15:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aura Energy Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 19

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii

AURA ENERGY LIMITED
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):


3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii


BARBARA ANN MORGAN


4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
16-18 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:
19 January 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
14% and 13% thresholds

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE		Situation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of Voting Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x

Direct
Direct xi
Indirect xii
Direct
Indirect

AU000000AEE7
102,379,569
102,379,569
87,719,298
87,719,298
12.19%


B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
Instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise
price		Expiration
date xvii		Exercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights
instrument refers to		% of voting rights xix,
Xx

Nominal
Delta


Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights

87,719,298
12.19%


9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:
N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A


13. Additional information:

14. Contact name:
Kamran Sattar

15. Contact telephone number:
+44(0)7723308193

© 2017 PR Newswire