Aura Energy Limited - Holding(s) in Company

London, January 19
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
AURA ENERGY LIMITED
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
BARBARA ANN MORGAN
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
16-18 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:
19 January 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
14% and 13% thresholds
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of Voting Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
Direct
Direct xi
Indirect xii
Direct
Indirect
AU000000AEE7
102,379,569
102,379,569
87,719,298
87,719,298
12.19%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
Instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise
price
|Expiration
date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights
instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix,
Xx
Nominal
Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
87,719,298
12.19%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
N/A
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:
Kamran Sattar
15. Contact telephone number:
+44(0)7723308193