EQS-News / 19/01/2017 / 21:43 UTC+8 January 19, 2017, Hong Kong, the world's fourth largest and China's top ranked payment solutions provider Goldpac Group Limited ("Goldpac" or the "Group", stock code: 03315) today released its Q4, 2016 smart card shipment figures. The progressive implementation of the China government's financial regulations is leading China's financial payment industry towards a healthier development path. Goldpac's smart card shipments in Q4 amounted to 57.64 million (Q4, 2015, 63.19 million), the largest of all quarters, rising 36% quarter on quarter. In Q4 the Group's overseas business progressed steadily with products and solutions delivered to over 19 countries. In addition, continuous innovation has push forward the development of wearable products, accelerating the diversified application of chip encryption technology. Mr. HOU Ping, CEO of Goldpac said, "We remain fully confident in the future development of the financial payment market in China and worldwide. The recently released "Views on promoting the healthy development of the market for banking card settlements", co-issued by the People's Bank of China and 14 government ministries, reiterated that banking card clearing organizations are a critical component of the financial infrastructure and form a significant foundation for national financial security. Specific measures indicated by the paper including credit card company pilots, acceleration of financial IC card promotion and the adoption of OSCCA (Office of State Commercial Cryptography Administration) products,will surely boost the industry's continuous and stable development. Over the next few years, both international and domestic players in the financial payment industry, including credit card organizations and banks, will make great efforts to broaden payment scenarios and improve service portfolios, which will result in the growth of the credit card business." Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WALXCXXVYD [1] Document title: Goldpac Releases Q4 Smart Card Shipment Figures Q4 recorded 36% Uplift Quarter on Quarter Promising Outlook for Credit Card Market Growth 19/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=71c37ecd2223654ea0e70998c71a30b8&application_id=537813&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

