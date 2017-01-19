SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTC PINK: ATTBF) (CNSX: ATT), a specialty agricultural technology firm focused on the legal cannabis industry. The company recently commissioned an independent valuation on Green Nature Health Care Products Inc. in advance of a potential strategic acquisition. The move would follow the company's international licensing and co-branding agreement signed in November of last year and Green Nature's strong financial performance since then.

Green Nature provides dried fruit products to over 400 customers throughout China, including 388 Wal-Mart stores, five Shanghai Duty Free stores, and 20 Yangzhou Pharmacies. Since 2012, the company has expanded its footprint with customs clearance through six Chinese cities including Shanghai, Nantong, Qingdao, Tianjin, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong. The company's products can also be found in TNT Markets and 50 other stores throughout Canada.

The initial agreement between Abattis Bioceuticals and Green Nature provides Abattis with the right to acquire Green Nature through a common stock transaction if it is deemed accretive by the Board of Directors. With the independent valuation in progress, Abattis is positioning itself to potentially execute a strategic acquisition that could add top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability while opening valuable distribution channels into China's economy.

An Abattis subsidiary, Vergence Sales and Marketing Group, already conducts business that dovetails nicely with Abattis Bioceuticals' potential acquisition of Green Nature. With its extensive distribution throughout China, the acquisition could help the company significant expand its revenue as it launches proprietary functional food products.

One more thing to consider is the potential for these distribution lines to benefit another of Abattis' businesses, Northern Vine Labs. Northern Vine is an analytical and testing lab certified to handle controlled substances by Health Canada. As the company develops, the plan is to go beyond cannabis testing services and develop cannabis-based bioceuticals that would fit naturally into the markets developed by Vergence and Green Nature.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/abattis-explores-diversifying-with-a-strategic-acquisition/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



