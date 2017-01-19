ClusterSeven Appoints Vice President of Americas to Grow Presence in the Region

NEW YORK, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeremy Condie promoted to new role after record sales in 2016

ClusterSeven, the global leading supplier of strategic spreadsheet and end user computing (EUC) management software, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Condie as Vice President of Americas to strengthen and grow the company's presence across this region. Condie has been promoted to this role following a record year in 2016 of doubling sales and staff in North and South America.

Based in ClusterSeven's New York office, Condie will be responsible for increasing the company's presence across all industry sectors; and driving sales of ClusterSeven's offering that helps organizations address the challenges posed by the prolific use of spreadsheets in the context of financial reporting, model governance and regulatory compliance.

"We are seeing significant traction for our solutions across the Americas as organizations acknowledge the value of strategic spreadsheet management in reducing operational, financial, regulatory and reputational risk," commented Chris Gomersall, CEO of ClusterSeven. "Jeremy, with this extensive experience, is ideally placed to both strengthen our position in this important market and provide the subject matter expertise that customers need to overcome their business challenges within the context of spreadsheet and other EUC usage."

With over 30 years of experience in financial service's product, sales and business development, Condie has deep domain knowledge of global financial services including investment banking, asset management and insurance sectors. His background includes senior sales and marketing positions for blue chip multinational financial and media corporations including JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Thomson Financial. He joined ClusterSeven in 2010.

"I'm delighted to be part of this exciting phase of ClusterSeven's continuing and broader expansion into the North and South American markets," said Condie. "Our practical approach and solution offering is resonating with all organizations and our company's performance in 2016 is evidence. We have bold business targets for 2017 and the Americas team is up for the challenge."

About ClusterSeven

London-based ClusterSeven has developed a range of market-leading software products that provide oversight and transparency of a firm's spreadsheets, user-built databases and modeling tools. ClusterSeven's solutions provide departments such as finance, regulatory reporting, stress testing, operations and internal audit full confidence in the integrity of their firm's spreadsheet data, while also offering substantial savings on the time and resources used to check data processes and accuracy.

ClusterSeven was founded in 2003 and established a New York office in 2006. The firm now has a third of the world's top 30 banks as clients as well as multiple leading insurers, investment managers and energy firms. In June 2015, private equity firm Azini Capital Partners LLP acquired 100% of ClusterSeven and has provided additional investment to promote high quality product development and wider customer engagement.

For more information about ClusterSeven, visit http://www.clusterseven.com

