sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

132,20 Euro		+9,00
+7,31 %
WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETFLIX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,07
132,21
16:04
131,84
132,16
16:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETFLIX INC
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETFLIX INC132,20+7,31 %