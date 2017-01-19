

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has signed a new production deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that will make the online video streaming service the exclusive home for his new comedic projects.



As part of Seinfeld's exclusive deal with Netflix, twenty four brand new episodes of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' will being streaming exclusively on Netflix in installments in late 2017, with subsequent installments following in 2018 and beyond.



In addition, fifty-nine previous episodes of the Emmy-nominated series will also be aired exclusively on Netflix at the same time.



The comedy series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, features Seinfeld joining friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car, sharing stories along the way.



Seinfeld will also film two, all-new stand-up shows exclusively for Netflix members globally. The first show will arrive on Netflix later this year.



In addition, the high-profile comedian will help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for Netflix, with additional elements of the deal to be announced later.



Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix said, 'Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice. We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.'



'When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,' Seinfeld said.



Netflix has already secured new comedy specials from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. In November 2016, Netflix confirmed plans for three new comedy specials starring Dave Chappelle. The specials will be co-directed by Chappelle and Stan Lathan.



Netflix made a deal reported to be worth $40 million in October 2016 with stand-up comedian Chris Rock for two stand-up specials. The move saw the return of the Emmy-nominated comedian to television as a stand-up comic following an eight-year absence.



