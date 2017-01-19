India Textile Auxiliaries Market to Cross at $650 Million by 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing textile exports and growing production of superior quality textile products coupled with favorable government policies to drive India textile auxiliaries market through 2025

According to TechSci Research report, "India Textile Auxiliaries Market By Process Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", the textile auxiliaries market in India is anticipated to cross over $650 Million by 2021. Booming textile industry, supportive government regulations, surging exports of superior quality textile products and increasing set-ups of garment manufacturing units by international brands are expected to boost the demand for textile auxiliaries in the country during 2016 - 2025.

On the basis of process type, India textile auxiliaries market has been segmented into three categories, namely, Pre-treatment, Finishing and Dyeing & Printing. Among these categories, pre-treatment segment dominated the country's textile auxiliaries market in 2015. Pre-treatment process prepares the fabric for finishing and dyeing, and majority of textile auxiliaries are consumed during this process. Ability of textile auxiliaries to improve the durability of fabric during pre-treatment process is expected to increase their consumption in pre-treatment processing stage of fabric during forecast period.

India textile market is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace over the next few years on account of surging demand for textile products from domestic as well as international markets. In 2015, textiles & apparels segment accounted for a share of around 11% in India textile exports. In the same year, the country stood at second position in global textile & apparel exports. Increasing domestic as well as international demand for superior quality fabrics from apparel manufacturers is expected to aid the country's textile auxiliaries market during 2016 - 2025.

"100% FDI under the automatic route in textile sector along with the implementation of new Textile Policy in 2016 is expected to increase textile production and trade activities, which, in turn, is expected to boost the consumption of textile auxiliaries over the coming years. Under the new Textile Policy, the Government of India has increased the subsidy under technology upgradation scheme from 15% to 25% for garment sector. The government launched Merchandize Exports from India (MEIS) Scheme in 2015, which provides duty reward to apparel categories and eligible textile to an extent of 2-5% of FOB value.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Textile Auxiliaries Market By Process Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2025" has analyzed India textile auxiliaries market, and provides statistics and information on market sizes, consumer behavior and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

