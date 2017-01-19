VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Bravada Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Bravada") (TSX VENTURE: BVA)(FRANKFURT: BRTN)(OTCQB: BGAVF) announces that OTC Markets Group has approved Bravada's common shares for listing on the OTCQB Marketplace as of January 19, 2017, and will commence trading on that exchange. Real-Time Quote Display Service for the company's US symbol (OTCQB: BGAVF) will be available at: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BGAVF/quote. The Company also maintains listings on the TSX.Venture Exchange in Canada (BVA) and the Stuttgart Exchange in Europe (BRTN).

Chairman Lawrence Page commented, "Broadening the scope of access to real-time quotations and to trading platforms through a listing of the Company's securities on the OTCQB Marketplace in the USA, coupled with an existing listing in Canada, allows our North American shareholders to deal in our securities in their respective home jurisdictions and currencies and to participate in the success of our Company as it develops its Nevada mineral properties."

President Joe Kizis commented, "Partners spent approximately US$1.5million on Bravada's properties in Nevada during 2016. That work resulted in the discovery of shallow, oxide gold mineralization at Baxter and in the refined high-grade gold targets that are currently being permitted at Quito. With additional drilling planned for many of the Company's projects, 2017 promises to be an exciting year."

A summary of 2017 Plans:

Baxter - We expect our funding partners to begin drilling during the 1st quarter or early in the 2nd quarter.

Quito - We expect our funding partners to begin drilling early in the 3rd quarter.

Shoshone Pediment - Mine permitting continues, with Bravada holding a royalty on eventual barite production.

North Lone Mountain and South Lone Mountain - Plans have not been finalized for the Company's two claim groups; however, Nevada Zinc continues to expand the footprint of zinc mineralization on their claims towards Bravada's South Lone Mountain claims (see Nevada Zinc Corporations latest news release of January 10, 2017). Should Nevada Zinc complete the purchase of these claims, Bravada will retain an attractive royalty on base and precious metals.

Wind Mountain - Bravada plans to drill-test for high-grade "Hishikari-type" gold/silver vein mineralization beneath the existing disseminated resource at the Wind Mountain property. Drilling is expected to begin late 1st or early 2nd quarter.

SF - Bravada plans to drill-test for high-grade "Carlin-type" gold mineralization at the SF property. Drilling is expected to begin late 2nd or early 3rd quarter.

Other Nevada Properties - The Company continues to seek appropriate funding partners to advance its other properties, many of which have significant gold intercepts in drill holes and have targets delineated for additional drilling.

Bravada Private Placement - As announced on December 12 (see NR-14-16), the Company plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of three years at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. During the past 12 years, the Company has successfully identified and advanced properties that have the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Currently, five of its Nevada properties are being funded by partners, which in aggregate include earn-in work expenditures of up to $6.5 million and payments to Bravada of up to +$3.0 million in cash and shares, with Bravada retaining residual working or royalty interests.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513, Wyoming PG-2576) is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corporation

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Bravada Gold Corporation

604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780

www.bravadagold.com



