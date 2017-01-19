The Exchange has decided that the trading in shares of Norwegian S.D Standard Drilling PLC (SDSDo, ISIN code CY0101550917, order book ID 894419) shall be resumed.
The trading has been resumed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
