Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") is pleased to provide the first update this year as exploration and development work continues at the 100% owned Maude Lake Gold Project, located along the Pipestone Fault just north of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Data compilation on the historical deposit has been completed and the modelling done, with drilling to confirm and tighten up the open pit numbers along with drilling to expand the resource both laterally and at depth scheduled to continue during the year as RJK advances this project.

RJK is considering the option of producing from the stripped open pit as there are several mills close by that could accept any feed. Any decision to produce from the open pit would be based on first establishing mineral resources/mineral reserves or on a PEA or mining study (i.e. PFS or FS) supporting the technical feasibility or economic viability of such a project.

In addition, some old drilling results from the northern portion of the RJK claims show several short intersections of gold in the 3 gm to 4 gm Au/t range which RJK intends to follow up on at a future date.

RJK has updated the Company website at www.rjkexplorations.com and booked a booth at the PDAC 2017 Convention in Toronto, being held March 5 to March 8, with Booth #2332 in the Investor Exchange.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

