19 January 2017, at 4:45 pm



Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held at 29 March 2017 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.



Proposal relating to number of persons on the Board of Directors



The shareholders propose that five persons be on the Board of Directors.



Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors



The shareholders propose that the Chairman of the Board of Directors receives 3,500 euros per month, and the members of the Board of Directors receive 2,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 400 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the effectual guidelines of eQ Plc.



Nomination of the Board of Directors



The shareholders propose that Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Annika Poutiainen and Timo Kokkila are re-elected and Carl Haglund is elected as a new member to the Board of Directors. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.



Carl Haglund (born 1979) has since 2016 acted as a Vice president Europe and Strategy in Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group and as a CEO in Sunshine Kaidi (Finland) New Energy Group. Previously, he has acted as Finland's Minister of Defence (2012-2015) and as a Minister for Sports (2014-2015), as a Member of European Parliament (2009-2012) as well as a Chairman of Swedish Peoples Party of Finland (2012-2016). In addition, he holds the following positions of trust: Miltton Group, Member of the Board (2015-); 9Lives, Member of the board (2016-); PAF, Member of the board (2016-); Sunshine Kaidi (Finland) New Energy Group, Member of the board (2016-) and Finnish Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Member of the board (2016-). Carl Haglund holds Master of Science (Economics) degree from Hanken School of Economics.



Jussi Seppälä, who has been on the eQ Board since 2011 has informed that he will not be available for the eQ Board of Directors for the next term.



Helsinki, 19 January 2017



Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920



