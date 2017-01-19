Spearheaded by company President Lonnie Mayne

Mayne to present Red Shoes at the prestigious British Citizen Awards in London

Customer experience (CX) optimization leader, InMoment, today announced the launch of the Red Shoes Initiative, designed to augment the efforts of organizations committed to developing people-centric organizations from the inside, out.

Created by InMoment President Lonnie Mayne as a framework to define and sustain the company's unique culture, Red Shoes soon gained momentum and popularity with company clients and prospects, who began requesting Mayne present the concept to their own teams. Today's announcement formalizes the program externally and provides organizations across the world with access to inspiring lessons from Mayne on what it takes to build Red Shoes cultures, where both employees and customers thrive.

"Organizations across the globe are investing billions of dollars in strategic consulting and technology in an attempt create experiences that wow customers and assure their financial success," says Mayne. "As we've watched and participated in the evolution of this new economic environment, it has become apparent that there is still one element that most brands consistently miss: Customer experience is about more than metrics. At its core are human beings people stepping up and standing out to make a difference. If and until that part of the equation is addressed and mastered, other efforts will see limited success, or fail completely. Red Shoes fills that essential gap, enabling organizations to achieve the cultural transformation necessary to inspire fully engaged employees and fiercely loyal customers."

Later this month, Mayne will bring Red Shoes to the British Citizen Awards in London. Returning for a third time to this esteemed event, Mayne, together with the event organizers, will celebrate ordinary citizens who "stand out" in a variety of ways, inspiring and bettering their communities.

To learn more about Red Shoes and inquire about bookings, visit Red Shoes Living.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) optimization platform that helps brands leverage customer stories to inform better business decisions, and create more meaningful relationships with their customers. Through its Experience Hub™, InMoment provides Voice of Customer (VoC), Social Reviews Advocacy, and Employee Engagement solutions, as well as strategic guidance, support, and services to more than 350 brands in 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com.

