North America Facial Injectable Market to be Worth US$5.8 Billion by 2024: Focus on Physical Appearance Encourages Users to Undergo Minimally Invasive Surgeries, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America Facial Injectables Marketis quite monopolistic in nature with one player dominating the overall market dynamics. As of 2016, Allergan Plc., held a share 62.0% in the regional market. The company dominance is a result of the strong brand value of its drugs like Botox & Juvederm. Presently, Botox is leading the market and is expected to retain its stance all throughout 2024.

According to the research report, the North America facial injectables market is expected to reach a valuation of US$5.8 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$2.1 bn by the end of 2015. Between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.0%.

U.S. to be Frontrunner in Regional Market with Changing Lifestyles of Consumers

The overall market has been segmented into the U.S. and Canada on the basis of geography. Out of the two countries, the U.S. is expected to assume the lead in the overall market due to a high demand for botulinum toxins and dermal fillers. Improving lifestyles and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the demand for facial injectables across the U.S.

In terms of products, the market is segmented into botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and particle and polymer fillers. Of these, the botulinum toxin segment held a leading share in the global market in 2015 as it is predominantly being used for correcting lines, creases, and wrinkles. Thus, between 2016 and 2024, the botulinum toxin segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7%.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18515

Synthetic Facial Injectables with Long-lasting Effects Propel Demand

Development of synthetic products with polymers and particles has upped the demand for facial injectables across North America. The new products have a longer shelf-life, which prolongs the need to re-treatment. Thus, the widening availability of facial injectables that tend to have permanent effects is driving the demand for products in the overall market. Furthermore, as the frequency of treatment is reduced it has also brought down the cost of facial injectables treatment, thus making it affordable.

The market for facial injectables across North America has also been flourishing against the backdrop of growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Thus, the growing inclination toward minimally invasive procedures in dermatological applications is expected to drive the overall market. The growing focus on aesthetics and physical attractiveness are proving to be the persuasive factors in the propelling demand for facial injectables in North America. Changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and altering understanding of beauty and attractiveness is encouraging several users to opt for facial injectables that can reverse the signs of aging to restore the youthful glow.

Side Effects of Facial Injectables Challenge Market Growth

The strength of aforementioned market drivers is likely to be challenged by a few restraints in the North America facial injectables market. The possibility of allergic reactions due to the involvement of living organisms and related chemicals and enzymes is anticipated to hamper the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, side-effects such as edema, bleeding, and bruising are also expected to restrain the growth of the regional market. The poor reimbursement policies associated with facial injectables are expected to curb the spending on these expenditures in the near future.

Request For Discount On This Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=18515

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Facial Injectables Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

The North America facial injectables market has been segmented as follows:

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen Porcine/ Bovine-Based Human Based

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF) Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres) Poly-L-Lactic Acid Calcium Hydroxyapatite



North America Facial Injectables Market, by Treatment

Facial Pain

Wrinkle Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others

North America Facial Injectables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Physician Clinics

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Country

North America U.S. Canada



Browse Related Research Report:

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market (Product - Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Facial Aesthetic Devices; Application - Facial and Body Contouring, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Scar Treatment, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Hair Removal) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-aesthetics.html

Global Facial Injectables Market (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Polymers and Particles (PPFs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2020

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/facial-injectables-market.html

Collagen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collagen-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/