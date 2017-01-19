Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO RELEASE 2016 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2017

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 19, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2016, before the market opens on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 2 at 8:00 a.m. CST, during which Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Jack Fortnum, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the quarterly and full-year results and the Company's outlook for 2017. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's website, www.ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/), in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations". Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

