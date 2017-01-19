MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced that its request to delist its debt and mortgage securities from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange was granted on Jan. 17, 2017. The securities, as detailed in ANNEX A, will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017. The clearing and settlement of the relevant securities will not be affected by the delisting.

ANNEX A Issuances Listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN/CUSIP Type Maturity -------------------------------------------------------------------- 313400BV4 / US313400BV47 Zero Rate Bond November 29, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312925DK3 / US312925DK38 Floating Rate March 27, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADU0 / US3137EADU03 Fixed Rate January 27, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EAEA3 / US3137EAEA30 Fixed Rate April 9, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADN6 / US3137EADN69 Fixed Rate January 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADV8 / US3137EADV85 Fixed Rate July 14, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADP1 / US3137EADP18 Fixed Rate March 7, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EAEB1 / US3137EAEB13 Fixed Rate July 19, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADT3 / US3137EADT30 Fixed Rate February 22, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADC0 / US3137EADC05 Fixed Rate March 8, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADX4 / US3137EADX42 Fixed Rate December 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADJ5 / US3137EADJ57 Fixed Rate July 28, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADH9 / US3137EADH91 Fixed Rate June 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADL0 / US3137EADL04 Fixed Rate September 29, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADZ9 / US3137EADZ99 Fixed Rate April 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADK2 / US3137EADK21 Fixed Rate August 1, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADM8 / US3137EADM86 Fixed Rate October 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADF3 / US3137EADF36 Fixed Rate May 12, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADR7 / US3137EADR73 Fixed Rate May 1, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADG1 / US3137EADG19 Fixed Rate May 30, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EADB2 / US3137EADB22 Fixed Rate January 13, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EACA5 / US3137EACA57 Fixed Rate March 27, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EABP3 / US3137EABP36 Fixed Rate June 13, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3134A4ZZ0 / US3134A4ZZ05 Fixed Rate December 14, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EAAM1 / US3137EAAM14 Fixed Rate February 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EAAS8 / US3137EAAS83 Fixed Rate April 18, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3128X16Z5 / US3128X16Z54 Fixed Rate March 29, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EABA6 / US3137EABA66 Fixed Rate November 17, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3137EAAY5 / US3137EAAY51 Fixed Rate August 23, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3134A4KX1 / US3134A4KX12 Fixed Rate July 15, 2032 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3134A4AA2 / US3134A4AA29 Fixed Rate March 15, 2031 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3134A3U46 / US3134A3U467 Fixed Rate September 15, 2029 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3128X1BY2 / US3128X1BY27 Zero Coupon May 20, 2033 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FK0 / US312916FK03 Fixed Rate Bond November 15, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VX3 / US3133T3VX38 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FQ7 / US312916FQ72 Fixed Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FG9 / US312916FG90 Fixed Rate Bond July 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VV7 / US3133T3VV71 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FN4 / US312916FN42 Fixed Rate Bond December 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VU9 / US3133T3VU98 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FH7 / US312916FH73 Fixed Rate Bond July 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WD6 / US3133T3WD64 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FT1 / US312916FT12 Floating Rate Bond August 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WF1 / US3133T3WF13 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FL8 / US312916FL85 Fixed Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VW5 / US3133T3VW54 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WC8 / US3133T3WC81 Fixed Rate Bond February 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FM6 / US312916FM68 Fixed Rate Bond August 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FJ3 / US312916FJ30 Fixed Rate Bond May 15, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FP9 / US312916FP99 Fixed Rate Bond February 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FF4 / US312916FF42 Floating Rate Bond August 15, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WH7 / US3133T3WH78 Floating Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VS4 / US3133T3VS43 Fixed Rate Bond September 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FF1 / US312916FF18 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WB0 / US3133T3WB09 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WG9 / US3133T3WG95 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 312916FU8 / US312916FU84 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WJ3 / US3133T3WJ35 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3WE4 / US3133T3WE48 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- 3133T3VT2 / US3133T3VT26 Floating Rate Bond January 15, 2024 --------------------------------------------------------------------

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

