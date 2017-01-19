sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Capric Acid Market Growth at CAGR of 6.85% 2017-2021, with Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Henan Eastar Chemicals, P&G, Temix Oleo & VVF Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Capric Acid Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global capric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Capric Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of haircare products to individual consumers and salons.

One trend in market is growing investments in flavor and fragrance market. One of the main factors of the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market is the increasing investments by vendors in the market to increase their production capabilities and to expand their distribution networks to reach more consumers. Vendors are also investing in the market to gain access to more untapped markets, which offer them many chances to grow. In 2015, Parag Milk Foods in India announced its plans to invest $60-$75 million in expanding its production capabilities and to expand its operation to the North and Northeast India. Amul plans to invest close to $744 million in three years to set up 10 new plants to increase its production capabilities. The company plans to increase its milk processing capabilities by 9 million liters during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing awareness of grooming and personal hygiene. Improved economic conditions worldwide, expanding population in developing countries, growing aging population, increased disposable incomes, growing preference for healthier lifestyles, and an increase in the use of organic natural products are the major drivers for the growth of the global capric acid market. Skin care items, hair care items, and perfumes are expected to witness the highest demand due to the growing awareness of personal hygiene and grooming.

Key Vendors:

  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • Henan Eastar Chemicals
  • P&G
  • Temix Oleo
  • VVF

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user industries

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggpk7v/global_capric

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire