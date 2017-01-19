Global Vaccine Pipeline Database 2017 By Indication, Clinical Trial Stages, Company & Summary - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vaccine Pipeline Database - 2017" drug pipelines to their offering.

Vaccines Pipeline Highlights Database - 2017, provides most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Vaccines market. It covers emerging vaccine for diseases in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. The pipeline data is presented in an excel dashboard with filtering options.

The pipeline data presented in this database helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.



By Indication:

The database presents vaccine pipeline by indications.



By Clinical Trial Stages:

The database provides Vaccines pipeline by clinical trial stages including both early and late stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.



By Company:

The database provides Vaccines pipeline products by the company.



Summary:

- Vaccines Pipeline by Indication

- Vaccines Pipeline by Clinical Trial Phase

- Vaccines Pipeline by Company



