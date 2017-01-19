Global Hearing Aids Market Growth of 5.5% 2016-2020 - Market Segmentation by Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hearing Aids Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global hearing aids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2016-2020.
Technological advancements have led to the introduction of certain innovative products in the market. Battery-operated conventional devices have been replaced with advanced wireless hearing aid devices. The rise in prevalent cases of hearing loss and the transition in demographics have contributed to the increased use of hearing aids.
Global Hearing Aids Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
With the advancement in the technology, the market of hearing aid devices has seen a transformation. The new technologies have been helpful in diagnosis and treatment, and can help in improving the quality of life and communication in the patients. The hearing aid devices are developed and modified to keep the patients in sync with the latest IT powered world.
According to the report, patients who suffer from bilateral hearing loss (i.e., suffering from hearing loss in both the ears) are recommended the use of binaural fittings. These binaural hearing aids result in natural hearing for the individual. These devices are associated with numerous advantages in comparison with single hearing aid devices. These binaural devices help with better sound hearing from all directions. These devices help in speech recognition in noisy environments.
Further, the report states that some technical and consumer challenges have been reported according to studies. With these electronic hearing aid devices, the battery has been one of the major points of concern in most brands.
Key vendors
- William Demant
- Sonova
- Cochlear
- MED-EL
Other prominent vendors
- Beltone
- Eartone
- GN ReSound
- Medtechnica Orthophone
- Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic
- Persona
- Shenzhen Sunsky Technology
- Siemens Healthcare
- Starkey Hearing Aids
- Union Hearing Aid Centre
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgz4s5/global_hearing
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716