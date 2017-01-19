Global Hearing Aids Market Growth of 5.5% 2016-2020 - Market Segmentation by Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hearing aids market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2016-2020.



Technological advancements have led to the introduction of certain innovative products in the market. Battery-operated conventional devices have been replaced with advanced wireless hearing aid devices. The rise in prevalent cases of hearing loss and the transition in demographics have contributed to the increased use of hearing aids.



Global Hearing Aids Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

With the advancement in the technology, the market of hearing aid devices has seen a transformation. The new technologies have been helpful in diagnosis and treatment, and can help in improving the quality of life and communication in the patients. The hearing aid devices are developed and modified to keep the patients in sync with the latest IT powered world.



According to the report, patients who suffer from bilateral hearing loss (i.e., suffering from hearing loss in both the ears) are recommended the use of binaural fittings. These binaural hearing aids result in natural hearing for the individual. These devices are associated with numerous advantages in comparison with single hearing aid devices. These binaural devices help with better sound hearing from all directions. These devices help in speech recognition in noisy environments.



Further, the report states that some technical and consumer challenges have been reported according to studies. With these electronic hearing aid devices, the battery has been one of the major points of concern in most brands.

Key vendors



William Demant

Sonova

Cochlear

MED-EL



Other prominent vendors



Beltone

Eartone

GN ReSound

Medtechnica Orthophone

Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic

Persona

Shenzhen Sunsky Technology

Siemens Healthcare

Starkey Hearing Aids

Union Hearing Aid Centre



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



