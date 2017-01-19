Global Motorcycle Lighting Market Growth of 12.77%, 2017-2021: Driven by Growing Popularity of Laser Head Lights - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Lighting Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global motorcycle lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of laser head lights. The need for greater range and efficient power consumption have led to the development of laser headlight technology for automobiles. The technology is being adopted in cars and will be introduced in the motorcycles during the forecast period. The greater performance and a wider future development potential of the laser technology are being considered by the automotive OEMs that are looking for product differentiation. For instance, automotive OEM Audi is developing Matrix Laser Headlights that will be used to create screen-less head-up displays. Furthermore, BMW is employing laser headlight as narrow passage guidance lights for preventing night-time mishaps.

According to the report, one driver in the market is success of lighting technology in automotive segment will drive demand in motorcycle segment. Economies of scale play an important role in leveraging the adoption of advanced technologies across all segments. For instance, the adoption of smartphones across the world increased significantly in the last 4-5 years owing to the reduced price. This price reduction was fueled by the advantage of economies of scale to the manufacturers. The cost of hardware remains a primary consideration for automotive OEMs and suppliers. The OEMs can adopt new technology in a cost-effective manner by considering the wider application areas. In addition, when any technology is adopted in the automobile market, its volume grows, thereby decreasing the production cost.

Key Vendors:

OSRAM

Philips

HELLA

KOITO

GE Lighting

Other Prominent Vendors:

Varroc Group

ZKW Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Geographic segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

