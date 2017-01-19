Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Expected to Reach $27 Billion, Globally, by 2022

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2022," the global flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) market is anticipated to reach $27 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 46% in 2015, followed by North America.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



Summary of the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs) Market Report can be accessed on the website at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flexible-printed-circuit-boards-market

FPCBs are widely used across applications such as LCD display, mobile screen, connectivity antennas, and flexible circuitry used in rechargeable batteries. Growth in demand for consumer electronic goods, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and adoption of FPCBs in automotive applications drive the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for automated robots is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players. Multilayer FPCBs led the FPCBs market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, the rigid-flex FPCBs segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to the compact size and low power consumption.

Among end user, consumer electronics dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for about 30% share. However, automotive electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7%, owing to increase in demand for durable devices with enhanced efficiency.

Asia-Pacific was the major revenue contributor in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future, owing to increase in number of electronic applications. Moreover, developments in consumer electronics and industrial systems are expected to boost the FPCBs market growth, especially in the Asian countries, such as China, Japan, Oceania, and India.

"Flexible PCBs are highly efficient interconnectivity solutions used for a wide range of electronic devices with complex circuitry. Moreover, they offer numerous benefits such as high efficiency and reduced system maintenance. Multilayer FPCBs represent almost 30% of the total FPCBs market, owing to their resilience and high efficiency. In addition, substantial demand for electronics applications and customer shift towards compact printing to achieve better efficiency are expected to fuel its adoption in the consumer electronics, automotive, and other industry sectors," states Jeshin Jayamon, Research Analyst, Semiconductor & Electronics Research, Allied Market Research.

LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period, owing to increase in portable appliances and rise in the adoption of FPCBs in automotive applications. Moreover, technological advancements to overcome power loss issues in extreme conditions are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the near future.

Key findings of the study

In 2015, multilayer FPCBs dominated the global FPCBs market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics led the market, accounting for about 30% share in 2015.

China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific FPCBs market, accounting for about 34% in 2015.

The key players operating in the FPCB market have adopted new product launch as their preferred strategy to expand their market foothold. The major players profiled in this report include NOK Corporation (Nippon Mektron Ltd.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), Nitto Denko Corp., Interflex Co., Ltd., Career Technology, FLEXium Interconnect, Inc., and ICHIA Technologies Inc.

Summary of similar reports can be viewed at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/semiconductors-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com