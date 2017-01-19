IAR Systems Appoints Director of Corporate Development

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Anders Holmberg, with over 25 years of experience in the embedded industry, is now Director of Corporate Development

Uppsala, Sweden-January 19, 2017-IAR Systems®, a world-leading provider of software tools and services for embedded development, today announces that the company has appointed Anders Holmberg as Director of Corporate Development. This new role at IAR Systems will focus on the planning and execution of strategies to meet the company's increased ambitions for future growth.

"As our market is constantly evolving, we need to be more active in finding strategic alliances, potential mergers and acquisitions, and new solutions that help our customers speed up their development. Anders Holmberg will from now on focus on these areas," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Anders Holmberg has unique company knowledge and wide experience from our industry and I am confident that he will create new exciting opportunities forward."

"I am really looking forward to work with IAR Systems' extensive industry network and in yet unexplored areas to find new technologies, new markets, new business models and new relationships," says Anders Holmberg, Director of Corporate Development, IAR Systems.

Anders Holmberg has a background in Scientific Computing and started his career in parallel computing and high performance computing in the early 1990's. Since then he has worked both as an embedded C/C++ developer and development manager. During the last ten years, Anders has focused on product management of advanced tools for embedded software development. Anders has among other things introduced the state machine design tool IAR visualSTATE, managed the certification of the functional safety versions of IAR Embedded Workbench, as well as been a leader in the launch of IAR Systems' code analysis add-on tools C-RUN and C-STAT.

### Ends

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, visualSTATE, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-appoints-director-of-corporate-development,c2170016

The following files are available for download: