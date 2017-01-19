BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

For the one month period ended 31 December 2016, the Company's NAV increased by 3.3% whilst the share price rose by 7.4% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, gained 3.6% for the period.



The largest contributor to relative performance during the month was stock selection in the energy sector. Notably, our position in non-benchmark holding Total (+9.6% in GBP) and our overweight to Hess Corporation (+11.0% in GBP) proved to be beneficial. Stock selection in consumer staples also added to relative returns as our decision to own non-benchmark holding Kroger and to not own benchmark holding Wal-Mart Stores, contributed positively. Lastly, stock selection in the financials and materials sectors also added modestly to relative performance.



The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the aerospace & defence industry. Notably, our positions in non-benchmark holdings Northrop Grumman (-5.5% in GBP) and Lockheed Martin (-4.7% in GBP) proved to be costly. Stock selection in telecommunication services also dampened relative returns, as did our underweight to the real estate sector. Lastly, an overweight to the health care providers & services industry hurt relative performance during the month.



Transactions/Options

Transactions: Notable portfolio changes included increasing our allocation to the technology sector through adding to positions in Intel and Oracle. In materials, we reduced our allocation to E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and used the proceeds to increase our position in Dow Chemical Company. Lastly, we trimmed our exposure to existing positions in Bank of America, General Electric and Raytheon.



Options: As at 31 December 2016, the Company's options exposure was 17.58% and the delta of the options was 87.92%.



Positioning

The Company is currently overweight to the health care, consumer discretionary, financials and materials sectors. We are approximately equal-weight in the industrials and information technology sectors, and underweight to real estate, telecommunications, energy, utilities, and consumer staples.