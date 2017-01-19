Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that SEC Chief of Staff Andrew J. "Buddy" Donohue will be leaving the agency at the end of January.

SEC Chair Mary Jo White named Mr. Donohue as Chief of Staff in May 2015. As Chief of Staff, Mr. Donohue was a senior adviser to the Chair on all policy, management, and regulatory issues. Mr. Donohue had previously served as the Director of the SEC's Division of Investment Management from May 2006 to November 2010.

"Buddy is a seasoned professional whose deep knowledge of the securities laws and broad market expertise have been invaluable to me and the Commission," said SEC Chair Mary Jo White. "I am very grateful to Buddy for agreeing to return to the Commission so that all of us could benefit from his leadership, wise counsel, and wealth of knowledge and experience."

Mr. Donohue added, "It has been a privilege to serve Chair White and the agency, to work with an incredibly talented and dedicated staff and to be a part of the agency's important mission. I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work at the agency twice during my career. I will miss greatly the agency and its staff."

Prior to rejoining the agency, Mr. Donohue had been managing director, associate general counsel and investment company general counsel at Goldman, Sachs & Co. from November 2012 to May 2015. He had also been a partner in the Investment Management Practice Group at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP from March 2011 to October 2012.

From May 2003 to May 2006, Mr. Donohue served as global general counsel at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In that role, he oversaw the firm's legal, regulatory and compliance matters for the investment advisory business.

For over a decade from June 1991 to November 2001, Mr. Donohue served as executive vice president general counsel, director, and as a member of the executive committee of OppenheimerFunds Inc.

Prior to that, and since 1975, Mr. Donohue served in senior roles at other firms.

Mr. Donohue earned his J.D. From New York University School of Law in 1975 and his B.A. cum laude, with high honors in Economics from Hofstra University in 1972.