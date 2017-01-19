At the request of Effnetplattformen Dividend AB, 559085-5721, Effnetplattformen Dividend AB's shares will be traded on First North as from January 23, 2017.



Short name: EFFP ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 7,230,434 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009522451 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131602 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559085-5721 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic AB on +46 8 454 32 17.