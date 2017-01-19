LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- AdColony, the largest independent mobile advertising platform in the world, today announced the appointment of Jeff Hackett as SVP of U.S. Brand Sales. The appointment coincides with Mike Owen's promotion from EVP Brand Sales, North America to CRO, Global Brand. Both executive moves support the company's global mission to deliver the highest quality advertising experiences for today's mobile world. Hackett will be based in AdColony's New York office.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join us in advance of the largest slate of new mobile advertising products in years. While 2016 was a year of R&D, 2017 is a year of innovation and new product releases around video, creativity and performance advertising," said Will Kassoy, CEO of AdColony. "I'm looking forward to Jeff and Mike's leadership as we launch these new products with our close brand and agency partners globally."

As SVP of U.S. Brand Sales, Hackett takes responsibility for AdColony's brand- and agency-facing sales organization across offerings. Hackett joins AdColony having spent the past 14 years at comScore, Inc. in a variety of critical roles, most recently as EVP of Sales. During his tenure, Hackett led the U.S. Digital Media commercial team and was responsible for expanding the well-known public company's partnerships across marketer, agency, publisher and platform customers and partners. Hackett also pioneered efforts that introduced greater accountability to mobile advertising in bringing comScore's mobile audience and advertising effectiveness solutions to market. Hackett's deep knowledge of the measurement and data space is a tremendous asset as AdColony delivers meaningful outcomes for its customers.

"Brands today see mobile advertising as a unique opportunity to deliver the most targeted and engaging messages to audiences that simply can't be found elsewhere," said Jeff Hackett, SVP U.S. Brand Sales, AdColony. "AdColony has spent the last five years building a world-class platform that enables today's top brands to truly make an impact at scale and drive real business outcomes. I am thrilled to join the team at this inflection point."

On the heels of Opera Mediaworks' recent rebrand to AdColony, Mike Owen is stepping into a global focused role guiding the company's brand sales efforts on a worldwide, unified scale. Owen formerly served as EVP Brand Sales, North America, helping drive Opera Mediaworks/AdColony's growth through its acquisition and rebrand back to AdColony.

"Jeff will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build strategic brand and agency relationships and prepare for game-changing launches this year," said Owen. "With powerful data, stunning mobile creative, and unrivaled video and rich media technologies, our teams are eager to go to market under Jeff's leadership to show what Today's Primetime has to offer for brands."

AdColony continues to focus globally on delivering Today's Primetime advertising by focusing on the highest quality mobile experiences, fueled by data and insights, to drive results for brands across the hottest apps in the world where consumers spend more than 50% of their in-app time. With one of the largest SDK footprints in the top 1000 apps, AdColony is able to activate award-winning creative executions and high-performing campaigns to capture the attention of the ever-evolving global consumer.

Hackett and Owen's moves are immediately effective. To learn more about this news, please visit http://www.adcolony.com.

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.4 billion users globally. With a mission to elevate the state of mobile advertising by focusing on the highest quality consumer experiences that deliver outcomes for brands and publishers on today's primetime apps and sites, AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and more than 85% of the world's top grossing mobile publishers. Known for our exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, proprietary rich media formats, our global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide, we are passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Opera ASA, AdColony is a global organization with over 20 offices worldwide.

