Latest Report on Top Display Technologies and Devices by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "Top Display Technologies and Devices Market (LED, OLED, Virtual Retinal, Quantum Dot, Flexible Display, Interactive Display, 3D Display and Screenless Display) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

The rapid technological advancements in the field of displays along with the new technologies and devices such as virtual retinal displays, quantum dots, and flexible displays are driving the growth of the top display technologies and devices market.



OLED technology likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the top display technologies and devices market

The OLED market is currently in its growth stage and expected to mature in terms of technology owing to the focus on product design and lifetime optimization. OLED displays cater to consumer electronics products such as smartphones, MP3 players, wearable devices, televisions and, tablets, among others. The OLED lighting market comprises various applications of lighting in various sectors such as architectural, commercial, residential, and automotive, among others. Currently, the OLED market is undergoing massive changes with the introduction of flexible displays and flexible lighting. The adoption of OLED technology in smartphones, rapid technological advancements, government support for OLED lighting research, and increased use of the technology in diverse applications are the major factors driving the market for top display technologies and devices.

Screenless display expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 for the top display technologies and devices market

The market for screenless display is expected to grow at the highest rate in the top display devices market. The space constraint and portability of screenless displays and the adoption of smart solutions over the traditional displays are the major drivers fueling the growth of the screenless displays in the coming years. Screenless display is an emerging technology which would display information without the need for actual screens. Companies such as Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and so on are developing technologies that would be a game changer in the field of screenless displays.

Quantum dot display expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The market for quantum dot displays is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The quantum dot technology is growing very rapidly and many diverse opportunities are coming up. Medical devices based on this technology are finding applications in therapy and medical diagnosis. LED with QD luminophores is a promising development in next-generation displays as quantum dot luminophores exhibit high quantum yields, extremely narrow emission, spectral tenability, and high stability, among other beneficial characteristics. Quantum dots offer benefits such as low energy consumption, low cost, and more vibrant colors, which are required in consumer applications.

The key manufacturers of top display technologies and devices include LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Microvision, Inc. (U.S.), Human Interface Technology Laboratory (U.S.), QD Vision, Inc. (U.S.), Universal Display Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), among others.

