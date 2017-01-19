Thailand LNG Market to Grow at 7.2% Till 2025, Finds TechSci Research

NEW YORK, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Declining domestic production and decreasing import of natural gas from Myanmar, coupled with growing demand for electricity and stable prices of LNG to drive Thailand LNG market through 2025

According to TechSci Research report "Thailand LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025", LNG market in the country is projected to exhibit a CAGR 7.2% during 2016-2025, due increasing addition of LNG based power plants and rising LNG demand from petrochemical industry in the country. Moreover, Thailand is expected to invest around USD1.5 billion in Mozambique LNG project at Rovuma by 2021, which is anticipated to supply up to 3.6 MMT of LNG till 2021 to Thailand. Thus, growing urbanization and increasing industrialization are expected to positively influence Thailand LNG market during 2016-2025.

Bangkok, Central and Western regions dominated Thailand LNG market in 2015, owing to increasing use of LNG for power generation owing to high population density and presence of CNG filling stations in these regions. These regions include the largest natural gas power generation plants in the country and are well connected through pipelines, which is further fueling demand for LNG from these regions. Bulk of LNG is blended with piped natural gas and supplied to power plants, industrial consumers and CNG refilling stations.

"LNG supply market in the country is anticipated to grow as PTT LNG terminal is expected to double its import handling capacity to 10 MMTPA by 2018. Moreover, easy availability of LNG from Qatar, Australia and the United States etc., are expected to aid growth in Thailand LNG market during the forecast period." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Thailand LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" has evaluated the LNG market in Thailand and provides statistics and information on market structure, industry behavior and trends. The report includes market projections and potential demand forecasting. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities available in LNG market in the Thailand.

