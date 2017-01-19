CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - EchoMaster, global manufacturer of driver assistance technology for consumer and commercial drivers, today, introduced CAM-DPL, a universal reverse camera featuring dynamic parking lines.

While backover crashes are a small percentage of overall vehicle accidents, they often involve children, and in many cases end in tragedy. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Highway Loss Data Institute, in 2016, around 267 deaths and 15,000 injuries were caused by backover crashes, with 31% of the deaths being children under 5. Children's small stature put them at greater risk for being hidden in a vehicle's blind spot. Additionally, many families driver larger cars, vans and SUVs, these larger vehicles come with larger blind spots, increasing the risk for a backover accident. Studies have proven that adding a back-up camera and parking sensors to your vehicle significantly reduces the risk of a backover accident. A back-up camera gives the driver visibility into their vehicle's blind spot, and helps to prevent accidents before they happen.

EchoMaster has a full line of blind spot cameras drivers can add to any vehicle, old or new. CAM-DPL is the most recent addition to this full range of aftermarket back-up cameras. With the added feature of dynamic parking guidelines, reverse driving is easier and safer. Delivering 170° of enhanced rear vision, CAM-DPL's dynamic guidelines show the path the vehicle is positioned to move through. The dynamic parking lines remove guesswork by providing drivers with a better understanding of the trajectory of the vehicle before they reverse. The camera features built-in motion sensors, once the vehicle starts moving the camera senses the movement and guidelines move to show the path of the vehicle.

Key Features

1/3" CMOS sensor

Operates at 0.5 LUX

170 degree viewing angle

Dynamic parking guidelines

CAM-DPL is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear and front seat infotainment under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

