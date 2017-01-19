sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,147 Euro		+0,006
+4,26 %
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,156
0,17
17:30
0,156
0,169
17:36
19.01.2017 | 16:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference

Oslo, Norway - January 19, 2017: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

Please find attached the REC Silicon presentation given by Jens Ulltveit-Moe, REC Silicon Chairman of the Board, at the Pareto Securities' Power & Renewable Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway today.

For further information, please contact:
Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com (mailto:chris.bowes@recsilicon.com)

Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://ip.globenewswire.com/www.recsilicon.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Presentation - Pareto Energy Conference (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2072193/778735.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)