IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- was named in Swanepoel's Top 200 Most Powerful People in Residential Real Estate, including the Corporate Executives list for 2017. The prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) list distinguishes leaders who influence, incite change, and create the future of the residential real estate brokerage industry. The SP200 editorial team spends over 400 hours of research on nearly 1,000 candidates and conducts an analysis of all companies to narrow down the top 200 most influential people in residential real estate.

Having ranked 4 consecutive years in a row, Jewgieniew adds, "It's an incredible honor to be included amongst industry leaders, and those whose legacies have continued; however, I think we've reached a pivotal movement and need to reevaluate what the future expects from us as professionals and influencers in real estate. We've had a great run and have shared a lot of success, but we as leaders need to align ourselves and rethink how new technologies as well as shifts in demographics and behaviors, will impact the industry as a whole."

Realty ONE Group has taken quantum leaps since launching in 2005. Fueled by high-impact business solutions, innovative marketing technology, and unparalleled support, it has rapidly evolved into an authentic lifestyle brand that offers a "you first" focus. An unchanging factor of Realty ONE Group is that the organization never gets too comfortable. "I have tremendous respect for those who have been in the business for decades," says Jewgieniew. "The way we transacted business in the past is much different than today, and will be even more so tomorrow. A new generation of real estate professionals and consumers will emerge, all of whom will require a new way of doing real estate business. In today's world, change and innovation play an extremely important role in evolving with the times."

Jewgieniew began with a vision to challenge the traditional model in which real estate companies operate. With an understanding that success could not be achieved by one man alone, he created a company of like-minded individuals who were willing to take up the challenge and change the face of real estate. Today, Realty ONE Group empowers their real estate professional with technology, business tools, coaching, and resources to help them achieve greater success, faster. As more millennials enter the market, the company continues implementing strategic change and preparing for a future of technological disruption in real estate.

"I believe todays' leaders will leave a strong legacy behind, but the future of real estate will be led by a group of inspirational leaders -- visionaries who will impact the industry differently as thought leaders and innovators. If leaders are not willing to accept the change and position themselves for a paradigm shift, the traditional mindset could lead them down a dangerous path," shares Jewgieniew. "We live in exciting times where our future is greatly dependent upon technological advances. When real estate professionals succeed, we succeed. It's important to understand where we are headed today and tomorrow." To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com. With media inquiries, please contact Brea Ballard at media@realtyonegroup.com

About Realty ONE Group: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with more than 8,800 professionals, in 74 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, and changing lives not only for its clients, but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

