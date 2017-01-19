LINGERIE, MON AMOUR: The French Lingerie Show

PARIS, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LINGERIE, MON AMOUR - A unique show and declaration of love to French Lingerie.

French Lingerie performs on the catwalk on January 22, 2017 at 8pm in Paris, at Pavillon Cambon.

For the first time ever, the most beautiful French Lingerie brands will gather in the heart of Paris to present their new collection to a selection of international influencers and buyers at a unique and unprecedented fashion show. (on invitation only)

LIVE STREAMING SHOW at 7.30 pm (Paris time)

Fashionistas from around the world will be able to follow the show and after-show "Lingerie, Mon Amour" live with backstage access on http://www.lingeriefrancaise.com, on January 22, 2017.

Organized by Promincor-Lingerie Francaise the Association for the Promotion of the Corsetry Industries and supported by "DEFI - La Mode de France", the Committee for the Development and Promotion of the Clothing Industry, this poetic and enchanting show will highlight the most beautiful pieces of 14 major lingerie brands (Antigel, Antinéa, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Eprise, Epure, Implicite, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby, Passionata and Simone Pérele) and of 5 French designers (Elise Anderegg, Madame Aime, Maud & Marjorie, Paloma Casile and Ysé).

Based on the theme of Parisian romanticism, "Lingerie, Mon Amour" is a tribute to the know-how and creativity of French Lingerie around the world.

French Lingerie, acclaimed worldwide...

Turnover of French lingerie industry: € 800 million*.

Exports of French lingerie: € 495 million** (consistently rising). French lingerie exports represent more than 60% of turnover!

In value terms, France retains its position as Europe's largest exporter of bras (€ 323 million***) worldwide.