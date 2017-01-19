Pipeline Melanoma Market Global Review Research for H2 2016

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" to its store. The report provides an overview of the Melanoma's therapeutic pipeline with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Melanoma, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Melanoma and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

The report also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Melanoma and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.

Companies discussed in this Melanoma Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include 4SC AG, AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc, Abivax SA, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc, Adicet Bio Inc, Aduro BioTech Inc, Advanced Cancer Therapeutics, Advaxis Inc, Aeterna Zentaris Inc, Affichem SA, Agalimmune Ltd, Agenus Inc, Agilvax Inc, AGV Discovery SAS, AIMM Therapeutics BV, Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc, Altor BioScience Corp, Amgen Inc, Anavex Life Sciences Corp, Angimmune LLC, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, BerGenBio AS, Bio-Cancer Treatment International Ltd, Biocad, Biogazelle NV, Biogenomics Ltd, BioLineRx Ltd, Bioncotech Therapeutics SL, Bionomics Ltd, BioNTech AG, Biothera Pharmaceutical Inc, Biovista Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boston Biomedical Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Calithera Biosciences Inc, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, CCRP Therapeutics GmbH, Cellceutix Corp, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Celprogen Inc, Celyad SA, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, DormaTarg Inc, Dynavax Technologies Corp, Eisai Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Elsalys Biotech SAS, Ensol Biosciences Inc, EntreChem SL, eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV, Evelo Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Faes Farma SA, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Formune SL, Galapagos NV, Galectin Therapeutics Inc, Genelux Corp, Genocea Biosciences Inc, Genzyme Corp, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, etc.

Scope of this report: The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Melanoma and reviews pipeline therapeutics for Melanoma by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources and key players involved Melanoma therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects. The research covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages. The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities and assesses Melanoma therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects with latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Melanoma.

Another newly published market research report titled on Uveal Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Uveal Melanoma, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Uveal Melanoma and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. Companies discussed in this research are Aura Biosciences, Inc.,Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Iconic Therapeutics, Inc., Immunocore Limited, Navigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, PEP-Therapy SAS, Pfizer Inc. Uveal Melanoma Pipeline market research report of 93 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/445069-uveal-melanoma-pipeline-review-h2-2015.html .

