Technavio analysts forecast the global anesthesia drugs marketto grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global anesthesia drugsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report considers the revenues obtained from the expected launch of new drugs, which are currently under late stages of the pipeline, during the forecast period.

Market overview:

The increasing surgical procedures is expected to fuel the adoption of anesthesia drugs

Parenteral anesthesia drugs dominated the market owing to fewer side effects compared to conventional inhalational anesthetics

Growing focus of vendors to explore new ROAs has fueled the launches of anesthetic drugs for topical and oral routes

The emergence of anesthesia drugs for pediatric and dental applications could change the market dynamics

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global anesthesia drugs market:

Growing volume of surgical procedures

Medical facilities perform various surgeries in the areas of orthopedics, trauma, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, neurology, endoscopy, laparoscopy, and cosmetics. These surgeries help to treat cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, urological disorders, spinal abnormalities, brain tumors, and orthopedic deformities.

Sapna Jha, a lead orthopedics and medical devicesresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "According to the European Union, the number of surgical procedures is on the rise in European countries. For instance, the number of laparoscopic colectomy procedures doubled in Slovenia and tripled in Spain between 2008 and 2014."

Increasing cases of chronic conditions such as respiratory diseases and cardiac disorders

The increasing cases of chronic conditions such as respiratory disease and cardiac disorders will drive the adoption of anesthesia drugs. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, and pulmonary embolism are growing each year. These diseases can affect individuals of all age groups worldwide.

"Pulmonary embolism is another major respiratory condition that can lead to mortality, if not treated early. Also, the growing cardiac disorders will lead to the adoption of anesthesia drugs," adds Sapna.

Increasing demand for Propofol

The market is expected to witness an increased adoption of Propofol, which will drive the market growth. The anticipated growth for the drug is attributed to the higher preference and rapid onset of action. Also, the drug is becoming the choice for ambulatory surgery in outpatient settings, owing to the favorable operating conditions and rapid recovery.

Moreover, Propofol is superior to alternative anesthesia drugs for endoscopy procedures, in terms of safety and efficacy profile. Further, the rapid onset and metabolism of the drug, which does not have active metabolites, makes it ideal for short duration procedures. Also, patients using this drug has reported fewer complaints and side effects.

Top vendors:

AbbVie

Aspen

Baxter

B. Braun

Fresenius Kabi

