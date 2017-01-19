GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Members of the media are invited to attend a transit site tour with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bill Given, Mayor of Grande Prairie.
Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017 Time: 4:45 p.m. Location: Transit Service Centre 9505, 112 Street Grande Prairie, Alberta
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Contacts:
Brook Simpson
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-219-0149
brook.simpson@canada.ca
Aileen Machell
Press Secretary
Alberta Transportation and Alberta Infrastructure
780-292-0154
Aileen.machell@gov.ab.ca
Jason Henry
Transit Manager
City of Grande Prairie
780-538-0487
jhenry@cityofgp.com
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca