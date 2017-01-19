Central Nervous System Disorders Pipeline Database 2017: MS, Depression, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ADHD, Schizophrenia, Epilepsy, Migraine and Huntington's - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Central Nervous System Disorders Pipeline Database - 2017" drug pipelines to their offering.

Central Nervous System Disorders Pipeline Highlights Database - 2017, provides most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders Drug market.

It covers emerging therapies for CNS indications in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. Key indications covered in this database include Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, Schizophrenia, Epilepsy, Migraine, and Huntington's disease.

The pipeline data presented in this database helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.



By Indication:

The database presents pipeline by CNS indications. Key indications covered in this database include Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, Schizophrenia, Epilepsy, Migraine, and Huntington's disease.



By Clinical Trial Stages:

The database provides CNS disorders pipeline products by clinical trial stages including both early and late stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.



By Drug Mechanism Classes:

The database provides CNS disorders pipeline products by their dominant drug mechanism class. This helps executives categorize products based on their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of compounds.



By Company:

The database provides CNS disorders pipeline products by the company.



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6p8ms/central_nervous

