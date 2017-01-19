Research and Markets - Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2017-2021 With ASV, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK , ECA, Liquid Robotics, Teledyne Marine & Ocius Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global USV market to grow at a CAGR of 13.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Global USV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

USVs are also known as ASVs. They are autonomous or semi-autonomous or can be operated with a remote controlling device. These vehicles are pre-programmed to perform certain defined tasks. Vendors in the marine system industry that have traditionally been dealing with unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles are expanding their scope to provide USVs.

Vendors in the USV market are working on innovations, which can allow collaboration between different types of unmanned vehicles to attain efficiency in transportation, deployment, and support and recovery of unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs).

According to the report, the ocean covers around 70% of the Earth, in which many are unexplored due to the large coverage area, difficult operating conditions above the water surface, and communication challenges. USVs are extensively being used for research in the fields of hydrography and oceanography as they have more capabilities than weather buoys. Also, they cost lesser than weather ships and research vessels.

Further, the report states that there are various limitations in operating USVs safely over the horizon due to limited developments in fields such as collision detection and avoidance, situational awareness, and satellite communication. As certain ASVs, especially those used in inland waterways are small, they are often difficult to detect and have the potential to cause navigational hazards and damage vessels, buoys, fishing nets, and other debris, in a water body. Thus, collision detection is an area, which still needs considerable research.

Key Vendors:

ASV Global

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

ECA

Liquid Robotics

Teledyne Marine

Ocius Technology

Other Prominent Vendors:

Clearpath Robotics

Deep Ocean Engineering

Elbit Systems

EvoLogics

AutoNaut

Ocean Aero

QinetiQ North America

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

R&Drone

SeaRobotics

Subsea Tech

Textron Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key takeaways

Part 15: Appendix

Part 16: Extras

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3t2mg/global_unmanned

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716